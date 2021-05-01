Pregnant Covid patient ‘unattended’ for 3 hrs, delivers baby

A pregnant woman was left without any guidance or help, for over three hours, after she tested positive for Covid-19, at Saligrama in Mysuru district on Frirday. Luckily, she delivered a health baby boy on Saturday morning.

Mamatha, wife of Raghu of Thandrekoppalu, Saligrama taluk, used to consult the doctors at Saligrama Community Health Centre (CHC) for her pregnancy.

A couple of days back, she was advised to undergo Covid test, as a precautionary measure. She was subject to the test on Thursday and the result was given on Friday. Incidentally, her delivery due date was also Friday (April 30).

“The CHC staff told her that she should go to the district hospital in Mysuru, for treatment and also delivery, and she will have to wait for the ambulance. But, they did not take any measures to either isolate her or to shift her to the district hospital. On her due date for delivery, Mamatha was left alone, for over three hours, till a contract employee of the CHC arranged for a private vehicle. She was crying, not knowing what to do,” said family members.

Seeing her helpless condition, the contract employee of the CHC called a private driver, Chandranna, and requested him for help, explaining the plight of Mamatha. Chandranna brought his car to shift Mamatha to the district hospital in Mysuru, 60 km away.

Saligrama CHC administrator Dr Ashok said, “There are only two ambulances for the undivided KR Nagar taluk, including the bifurcated Saligrama taluk, to shift Covid patients to Mysuru. We were pained on Friday, when we could not get an ambulance to shift the pregnant woman, infected with Covid.”