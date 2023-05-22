Pregnant elephant shot dead in Kushalnagar

Pregnant elephant shot dead in Kushalnagar

The carcass of the 18-year-old elephant was found in an estate belonging to Jagadish

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • May 22 2023, 02:13 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 09:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A pregnant elephant was shot dead at Balugodu village in Meenukolli reserve forest limits of Kushalnagar taluk.

The carcass of the 18-year-old elephant was found in an estate belonging to Jagadish. Miscreants might have shot the elephant on Saturday night, when it had come in search of food. The bullet has passed through the ear of the elephant resulting in spot death. During the autopsy, a dead male calf was found in its womb. DFO Shivaram Babu, RFO Shivaram and DRFO Anil D’Souza, Devaiah and Ranjan have taken up an investigation.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Kushalnagar

