Pregnant women from Raichur tests negative for Zika

Pregnant women's samples from Raichur tests negative for Zika

No one else has tested positive in the district

Navya P K
Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 02:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Health Department has received the final results for 57 pregnant women, whose samples were sent for Zika testing, all of which have turned negative.

According to the department's official, the final results were received on December 29. The samples had been collected after Karnataka's first Zika case was reported from the district. No one else has tested positive in the district and no Zika infections have been identified among mosquito pools tested from the district as part of routine surveillance.

By December end, the department wrapped up specific surveillance within a five-km radius of the reported case, the official said.

"Regular surveillance is sufficient now and that will continue - 10 per cent of the samples that test negative for dengue and chikungunya will be sent for Zika testing, along with mosquito surveillance. And Asha workers will regularly clear mosquito-breeding sites," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Zika virus
Raichur

What's Brewing

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

 