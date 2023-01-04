Pregnant women's samples from Raichur tests negative for Zika

The Health Department has received the final results for 57 pregnant women, whose samples were sent for Zika testing, all of which have turned negative.

According to the department's official, the final results were received on December 29. The samples had been collected after Karnataka's first Zika case was reported from the district. No one else has tested positive in the district and no Zika infections have been identified among mosquito pools tested from the district as part of routine surveillance.

By December end, the department wrapped up specific surveillance within a five-km radius of the reported case, the official said.

"Regular surveillance is sufficient now and that will continue - 10 per cent of the samples that test negative for dengue and chikungunya will be sent for Zika testing, along with mosquito surveillance. And Asha workers will regularly clear mosquito-breeding sites," he said.