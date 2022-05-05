Premature celebrations spell trouble for constable

A constable, who had cracked the PSI exam wore a police sub-inspector's uniform and strutted around in his village, posing for photographs and receiving congratulatory messages from locals.

The police top brass was, however, not amused. The constable has been suspended.

Basanagouda Karegoudra, posted at the Viveknagar police station in Bengaluru, had secured the 27th rank in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam.

Before receiving an official appointment order or resigning as a constable, Basanagouda wore the sub-inspector's uniform at least thrice and went around different places in Haveri, posing for pictures and delivering motivational speeches.

Villagers even put up banners congratulating him, police sources said.

It's illegal to wear a sub-inspector's uniform before getting the official appointment order, sources said.

The photographs went viral and came to the notice of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M N Anucheth.

The officer conducted a preliminary inquiry and suspended the constable. The DCP has confirmed the suspension to DH. Basanagouda now faces a departmental enquiry.