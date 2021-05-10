Preparation on to face third wave of Covid: Suttur seer

Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami said that the religious institution and also its educational and healthcare institutions are preparing to face the third wave of Covid-19.

He was speaking to media persons, after holding a meeting with Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on ramping up health infrastructure, to manage the present crisis of the second wave of Covid here, on Monday. “The minister and MP Pratap Simha have assured to provide adequate supply of oxygen to the JSS Hospital of the mutt. Thus, steps would be taken to increase the number of oxygenated beds to 300, in phases,” he said.

The pontiff said that the JSS Hospital already has a tank to store 13KL (kilo litre) of liquid oxygen.

“A similar capacity tank would be added and talks are on in this regard with the Drug Controller of Gujarat. The authorities of the JSS Medical College have initiated steps to get oxygen concentrators from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Steps are on to buy portable oxygen concentrators also,” he said.

The minister assured all support to the institutions of the Suttur Mutt in its initiatives to manage the Covid crisis. “I will speak to Union Minister Prahalad Joshi and D V Sadananda Gowda in this regard,” he said.

Regarding oxygen supply to the hospitals in Mysuru, he said that he has personally appealed to Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwatha Narayan and also Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and the quota for the district would be fixed in a couple of days.