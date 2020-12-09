Preparations for Lakshadeepotsava at Dharmasthala in full swing

Hectic preparations are on for 'Lakshadeepotsava' to be held at Dharmasthala from December 10 to 14.

The 'Lakshadeepotsava', which is held in a grand manner, will be a simple affair this time by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

The temple authorities have made arrangements for live streaming of the celebrations via YouTube and Facebook. The exhibition will not be held as a part of 'Lakshadeepotsava'. The 'Sarvadharma Sammelana' will be held on December 13 while 'Sahithya Sammelana' will be held on December 14, temple sources said.

On account of 'Lakshadeepotsava', many ''Padayatras' have been organised where hundreds of devotees, in groups, arrive at Dharmashtala on foot. Farmers offer vegetables, fruits and pulses to the Temple.

The flower vendors from Bengaluru decorate the temple, 'Beedu' (Veerandra Heggade’s residence) and dining hall with a variety of flowers. Already, the Temple, 'Beedu', lodges, park, entrance arch and 'Bahubali Betta' (hill) have been decked up with lights.

Appeal to devotees

The 'Lakshadeepotsava' will be held on December 14. Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade has appealed to the devotees to watch 'Lakshadeepotsava' sitting at home and adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.