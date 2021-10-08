President Kovind visits Sringeri temple

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 02:32 ist
President Kovind and his family greet Sharada Peetha seer Sri Bharathi Theertha Swami. Credit: Special Arrangement

President Ram Nath Kovind paid obeisance to the presiding deity Sharadamba at Sringeri in the district on Friday. 

He arrived at the temple town at 11.45 am and was accorded a warm welcome by the Sharada Peetha. He took part in the puja rituals in the temple with his wife.  

He met Sharada Peetha seers Sri Bharathi Theertha Swami and Sri Vidhushekhara Bharathi. 

He had meals at the guest house and had rice, sambar, rasam, 'huli thove', 'majjige huli', 'kosambari,' 'palya', dry jamoon and cashew burfi. By 4 pm, he left Sringeri for Mangaluru. 

He left for Delhi from the Mangalore International Airport. 

Government Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje were present.

