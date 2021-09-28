Prez Kovind to inaugurate super specialty hospital in Chamarajanagar

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 450-bed super speciality hospital at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Chamarajanagar on October 7.

The new hospital is expected to ease the problems of the people, who had to travel to Mysuru and other cities for advanced medical care.

Earlier, Chamarajanagar had hit the headlines for the wrong reasons, after 24 Covid patients died due to Oxygen shortage in May 2021, during the second wave. In all, 36 people died due to a shortage of liquid medical oxygen, in the Chamarajanagar district.

Dr Sanjeev, dean and director of CIMS, said the hospital has been constructed at a cost of Rs 162 crore. It will be open for the public and the outpatient department will begin functioning the next day after the formal launch, he said.

At present, 750 students are pursuing the MBBS course and there are 100 BSc nursing students, 40 General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) students and 80 paramedical students at the hospital.

Kovind will be the first president to visit the Biligiriranganatha temple atop the B R Hill. The district administration and the police department have made all arrangements in this regard. The temple administration too has taken all measures to sanitise the temple premises.

Kovind will be the second president to visit Chamarajanagar district after A P J Abdul Kalam, who celebrated his 76th birthday with the tribals at B R Hill in October 2006.