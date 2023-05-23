Priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg, this Japanese mango is a royal indulgence indeed

We know it’s the King of Fruits. But, what we didn’t know is that it can turn out to be too costly an indulgence.

Mango, the luscious luxury, in one of its Japanese avatars, is priced as high as Rs 2.5 lakh a kg.

Called Miyazaki, it’s the centre of attraction at an ongoing ‘mango mela’ here.

Just one fruit of the Miyazaki variety is on display at the eight-day exhibition-cum-sale that began on Tuesday. The exquisite variety is said to taste heavenly, is saffron in colour and extraordinary in quality.

The horticulture department, which has organised the mela, managed to bring one fruit from Japan, by paying Rs 40,000, so as to introduce the variety to the local farmers. One kg of the unique mango variety comes to five or six fruits.

Selfie material

A poster at the display spot explains the attributes of Miyazaki and visitors are seen taking selfies holding the mango there. The mere sight and scent of the fruit are fascinating the mela visitors.

Miyazaki is hogging all the limelight amid other varieties exhibited, like Benishan, Dashahari, Raspuri, Swarnarekha, Alphonso, Mallika, Totapuri, Sindhoori, Kalmi and Koppal’s district’s very own Kesar mango. The sweetness of the Miyazaki mango is measured on a Brix scale.

Not just the fruit, its sapling is priced high too. Officials of the horticulture department said that one sapling of the Miyazaki mango costs Rs 15,000.