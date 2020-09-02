Prices of Udupi Mallige rise

The prices of Udupi Mallige or Shankarapura Mallige has witnessed an increase, bringing smiles on the face of growers.

The Covid-19 induced lockdown had a negative impact on the sale of jasmine and farmers had incurred a huge loss. The price had crashed from Rs 100 to Rs 50 for one ‘Atti’ (four chendus make one atti) of jasmine in the previous months.

The price has been increasing steadily for the past few days and on Tuesday, it jumped to Rs 1,250. It had even touched Rs 1,500 per atti on Sunday.

On August 29, an atti of jasmine fetched Rs 1,050, while it was Rs 950 on August 28, Rs 730 on August 27, Rs 560 on August 26, according to the Udupi Mallige app.

Amid lockdown restrictions, sellers had suspended the sale of jasmine. Post lockdown, with few ceremonies being conducted, the prices of jasmine have increased, a jasmine seller, Mohammed Arif from Katpadi, said.

The production of jasmine is less during monsoon. However, jaaji mallige production increases during monsoon.

The price of jaaji mallige too had touched Rs 250 per atti. On Tuesday, it was Rs 150 per atti. The demand for jaaji mallige is less when compared to Udupi mallige, said Shankarapura Mallige farmer Ronald Castellino.

“The rates of Shankarapura Mallige had declined from March after the authorities laid restrictions for large gatherings, temple fairs and the sale completely stopped from March 23. An atti of jasmine was sold for Rs 600 before March 20 and the price declined to Rs 150 on March 21,” a farmer said.

Despite zero demand, farmers could not remain quiet without plucking flowers.

“We have to pluck the flowers daily to avoid pest menace. If we fail to pluck the buds, the pests start eating the buds and later start damaging the tender leaves, thus affecting its growth,” the farmer added.

As jasmine cultivation is still an unorganised sector, the price of Udupi Mallige is decided daily through auction by a group of jasmine growers and agents at Shankarpura katte.

The yield in the jasmine plants during summer is ten times more than the yield in winter and monsoon, said farmers.