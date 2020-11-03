Priest decamps with gold worth Rs 21L in Hunsur; held

Priest decamps with gold worth Rs 21 lakh in Hunsur; held

The victims had lodged a complaint with Bilikere police

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hunsur ,
  • Nov 03 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 15:28 ist
The accused has been identified as Manu alias Swamy Nayaka, a priest at Chowdeshwari Temple in Sathi village, K R Nagar taluk. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Monday arrested a priest, who had escaped with gold ornaments after convincing the public that he could enhance their riches in Hunsur. Gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh were also seized from him.

The accused has been identified as Manu alias Swamy Nayaka, a priest at Chowdeshwari Temple in Sathi village, K R Nagar taluk. He had convinced Ningappa of Uyigowdanahalli in Hunsur taluk that performing puja to the gold ornaments during Navaratri, would bring him more prosperity.

Ningappa, who believed him, introduced Basappa, Shivalingappa, Puttappa, Bharathi, Sheela, Deepa and Santosh of Hunsur to him. In all, the accused collected 450 gm gold. Manu placed them in an almirah at his house and performed special pujas during Navaratri, convincing them that the ornaments should not be taken out till Ayudha Puja day. However, Manu escaped with the ornaments on Ayudha Puja day.

The victims lodged a complaint with Bilikere police. A team, led by Deputy SP Sundar, was formed. The police took Manu into custody from the K R Nagar bus stand. Gold weighing 450 gm, worth Rs 21 lakh, has been recovered, said District Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyant.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

hunsur
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Not forever: World's biggest pink diamond mine closes

Not forever: World's biggest pink diamond mine closes

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

 