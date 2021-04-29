Priest, mother attacked for refusing to conduct temple procession

The villagers have attacked a priest and his mother for refusing to conduct the temple utsava in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis at Kabbathi village in Hassan taluk.

Priest Srikanth and his mother Shanthamma, who sustained injuries, are being treated at the district hospital.

According to sources, Devegowda, Anand, Naganna and others had told the priest to hold the procession of the presiding deity Ranganathaswamy, as part of a family wedding. However, Srikanth refused for the procession, citing Covid. This led to heated arguments between them.

On Wednesday morning, they picked up a quarrel with Srikanth. When he tried to capture it on his mobile phone, they snatched the phone and thrashed Srikanth and even attacked his mother.

Speaking to reporters, Srikanth said, "The villagers have threatened the others not to extend any help to our family. They have also disconnected the drinking water supply. We have just followed the Covid norms. Those who attacked us should be punished."