Primary health care doctor tests COVID-19 positive in Chikkamagaluru

A primary health care (PHC) doctor from Mudigere and a woman from Tarikere tested positive for COVID-19 in Chikkamagaluru, on Tuesday.

Chikkamagaluru had not recorded any cases of COVID-19 so far. This is the first two cases reported in the district.

The 43-year-old man (P1295) tested positive in Mudigere. The contact of the doctor is yet to be traced. While a 27-year-old woman (P1296), who has a travel history to Mumbai has been tested positive. Both are being treated at a designated hospital in Chikkamagaluru.

The district administration has closed the road leading to Sushanthnagara in Mudigere where the house of the doctor is situated.

Meanwhile, in Udupi, four persons including an eight-year-old, who travelled from Mumbai to Udupi, tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. With this, the total positive cases registered in the district shot up to 15. All are being treated at a designated hospital in Udupi.