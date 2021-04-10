Private bus operators up against KSRTC in Mysuru

The private bus owners and the drivers raised objection against KSRTC authorities for running KSRTC buses along with private vehicles.

The private buses were allowed to operate from the KSRTC bus stand following the protest by KSRTC employees demanding implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations. The protest entered its fourth day on April 10.

According to private service providers, KSRTC buses are being driven by trainee employees and will affect their service.

"The KSRTC and the government should take one decision. Either they allow us to operate fully or else they should leave us," said a driver.