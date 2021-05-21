Private clinic closed for violation

The taluk health officer has ordered closure of a private clinic for violating Covid norms in Pandavapura town, Mandya district, on Friday.

Acting on a few complaints, the officer Dr Arvind and team conducted a raid on Dr A G Asranna Clinic and found the patients suffering from Covid symptoms being treated, without advise for RT-PCR tests.

The officer also advised the patients at the clinic, who complained of cough, cold and fever, not to neglect and get Covid test done, to prevent any serious complications later.

He took the medical practitioner to task for treating the patients without suggesting Covid test, though the taluk administration has held a meeting with private doctors and sought their cooperation in controlling the pandemic.

It is alleged that a youth, who had symptoms of Covid was treated at the same clinic, a few days ago. Later, when his condition worsened, he was found positive. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru, where he died.