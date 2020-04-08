'Private doctors should cooperate with govt'

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said, "Free milk would be distributed to all tribal community people, living on the fringes of the forests, in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada and other districts."

"The tribals are worst affected due to the lockdown. I have directed the district administration and MLAs of the respective districts to ensure that they get free milk, that is being provided to poor people across the state. Other essential commodities will also be provided. I have held discussion with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard," he said.

To a query on the closure of some private clinics, Sriramulu said, "They have putforth a few demands before the government. They have explained about the lack of medical equipment to treat patients. They are doctors and should join hands with the government at the time of medical crisis. The closure of private clinics has overburdened government hospitals. In case they do not cooperate, it would become inevitable to take action as per law. They may be imposed a penalty and their licenses may have to be cancelled."

Commenting on one more death reported from Kalaburagi on Wednesday, the minister said, "The patient was being treated at a private hospital. He was in contact with the first Covid-19 victim, as per sources."