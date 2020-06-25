Private hospitals and hotels to have tie ups to house Covid-19 patients

Private hospitals and hotels can now tie up to house asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. Private hospitals may run Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in association with hotels. While they will provide medical facilities, the hotels will provide accommodation at a cost which will be worked out by both associations in consultation with the government.

While the government is establishing CCCs at large spaces such as stadiums, hotels, hostels, stadiums free of cost, the privately-run CCCs are planned for patients wishing to access private healthcare in luxury. Each participating hospital will be tied up with budget, three star or five-star hotels for accommodation of the patients.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

A team consisting of a PHANA (Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association) representative, the hotel manager and a government staff member will supervise and ensure that their is minimal contact between the patient and the hotel staff. A medical unit and ambulance will also be on standby in case of emergencies.

Severe cases of Covid-19 requiring more intensive care will be admitted to Designated Covid Health Centres and Designated Covid Hospitals. The meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, and attended by South India Hoteliers Association, Karnataka Hoteliers Association, PHANA, Federation of Healthcare Associations Karnataka, Manipal Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Fortis Hospital.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"This public-private partnership model will free up more beds in medical facilities for symptomatic and critically-ill patients, while ensuring that the 80% of asymptomatic patients are kept isolated, reducing the risk of transmission to vulnerable populations. The patients at CCCs will be monitored and provided care in a non-medical environment with little stress," said a statement from the health department.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Dental hospitals and eye hospitals will not be required to provide Covid-19 treatment in Karnataka. One wing of Kumara Krupa guesthouse with 100 beds will henceforth act as a Covid Care Centre. It is reserved for Karnataka MPs, MLAs, council members and senior government officers above the rank of Secretary.

Karnataka police personnel who have moderate and severe Covid-19 symptoms will be exclusively treated at ESI Hospital, Indiranagar. Those police officers with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic will be housed at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji Ashram on Kanakapura Road. One third of beds in Covid Care Centres will be reserved for doctors and paramedics henceforth.