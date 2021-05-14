Private scanning centres fined for violation

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said the four private scanning centres in Hassan district, have been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, for violating the government norms and charging more from the Covid patients.

Speaking to reporters here, on Friday, he said, “The scanning centres were given 24-hours time to appear in person, produce documents to prove they are not guilty.”

As they failed to appear or give a reply in writing, the report submitted by the tahsildar and taluk health officer of Channarayapatna has been considered and the four private scanning centres have been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, under Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act.

Besides, the centres have been made to pay one and a half times of the excess money that was collected from the patients.

It has been directed to return the excess amount to the patients and the remaining amount remitted to the Healthcare Committee. They have been issued warning that the centres would be closed if such incidents recur, the DC said.