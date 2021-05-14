Private scanning centres fined for violation

Private scanning centres fined for violation

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hassan,
  • May 14 2021, 21:31 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 21:46 ist

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said the four private scanning centres in Hassan district, have been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, for violating the government norms and charging more from the Covid patients.

Speaking to reporters here, on Friday, he said, “The scanning centres were given 24-hours time to appear in person, produce documents to prove they are not guilty.”

As they failed to appear or give a reply in writing, the report submitted by the tahsildar and taluk health officer of Channarayapatna has been considered and the four private scanning centres have been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, under Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act.

Besides, the centres have been made to pay one and a half times of the excess money that was collected from the patients.

It has been directed to return the excess amount to the patients and the remaining amount remitted to the Healthcare Committee. They have been issued warning that the centres would be closed if such incidents recur, the DC said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

private
scanning centres
Hassan
notices served

Related videos

What's Brewing

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 