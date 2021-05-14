Private scanning centres fined for violation

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said the four private scanning centres in Hassan district, have been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, for violating the government norms and charging more from the Covid patients.
Speaking to reporters here, on Friday, he said, “The scanning centres were given 24-hours time to appear in person, produce documents to prove they are not guilty.”
As they failed to appear or give a reply in writing, the report submitted by the tahsildar and taluk health officer of Channarayapatna has been considered and the four private scanning centres have been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, under Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act.
Besides, the centres have been made to pay one and a half times of the excess money that was collected from the patients.
It has been directed to return the excess amount to the patients and the remaining amount remitted to the Healthcare Committee. They have been issued warning that the centres would be closed if such incidents recur, the DC said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings
1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now
Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers
Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur
Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon
Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'
He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling
Now you can own a part of any luxury product
Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York