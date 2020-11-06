Private schools demand waiver of cess

CBSE, ICSE and State Board private schools in Mysuru region have urged the government to waive off property tax and cess for the academic year 2020-21, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The schools are incurring a huge loss, due to Covid and the urban local bodies are exerting pressure on the institutions to pay the cess. Many local bodies have considered education institutions as residential complexes or commercial establishments and are demanding to pay property tax.

According to CBSE, ICSE and State Board Private School Management Association (CISPMA), Mysuru division, president Sudhakara S Shetty, nearly 80% of the parents have not paid their children's school fee, for the academic year 2020-21.

Many schools are not in a position to pay salaries of their staff and electricity bill. The state government must allow the schools to collect the fee, he said.

The association members have urged the government to order district-level banks to waive off interest on loans obtained by education institutions for the financial year 2020-21. The members have demanded relaxation from paying insurance premium of school vans for a year.

According to Shetty, 80% of the parents are not ready to send their children to schools. A meeting of private school management association was held recently in Mysuru and it was decided not to open schools till December 31. The schools will be opened only after January 1, 2021, only if the government assures that no action will be taken against school managements or teachers, if a student or teacher is infected with the virus. MLA L Nagendra and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H V Rajeev were present in the meeting, held at Jnanasarovara International Residential School in Mysuru.

Shetty said, “We have brought the issues to the notice of Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar. The minister has assured of taking measures to fulfil our demands.”

MLA Nagendra said that a few people are harassing education institutions, under the guise of Right to Information (RTI) activists. The Police and Education department will be asked to check the menace. Private schools are an integral part of the government. The problems of the institutions will be discussed with the district in-charge ministers, he said.