Private schools flout orders, demand fee from parents

Even after a warning by the state government to private education institutions, not to collect fees or donation during lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a few schools in the city, are exerting pressure on the parents to pay the fees immediately.

The schools are insisting the parents to pay the fee online for the academic year 2020-21. A few institutions have assigned the task to the respective class teachers to telephone the parents, asking them to pay the fees.

A parent, whose son is studying in a reputed school, said, “The school authorities are repeatedly calling and demanding to pay the fees online. In addition, the school has been sending reminders frequently.”

The parent, also a businessman, said, “I have closed business, following the order of lockdown. We get money only if we do business. Even though I explained about the situation, the school authorities are forcing me to pay the fees.”

It has to be recalled that the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar had warned private schools, affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE or state board, against collecting fees or donations for the academic year 2020-21. But, education institutions are not listening.

A manager of a school denied the allegation and said, “We are working as per the orders of our management. We are not insisting the parents to pay the fee. But, we are requesting them to pay if it is possible.”

According to the authorities of the department of Public Instruction, the schools are served a circular to postpone the admission process and not to collect the fee for the academic year 2020-21, until further orders.

Deputy Director for Public Instructions (DDPI) Panduranga said that any institution violating the government order will face the consequences. The department will initiate action under Education Act. The Act has provisions to impose fine and cancel recognition of the institution. In addition, criminal case will be registered under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1887, he said.