Private schools to go with govt decision on reopening

Private school managements on Friday said they would abide by any decision the state government takes with regard to reopening of schools amid the pandemic if certain conditions are met on the sensitive issue.

The latest stance is likely to bring relief to the government as private schools had hitherto expressed concerns about the reopening, which was seen as risky and expensive in terms of additional infrastructure.

In a meeting called by the Commissioner for Public Instructions to discuss the reopening of schools, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) demanded a free Covid-19 test for teachers and students once in 15 days, and also asked for health insurance if they get infected.

"We did not say anything about the reopening. We had conveyed to the government that we are ready to implement whatever decision the government takes regarding reopening of schools," said D Shashi Kumar general secretary of the association.

Sources from the department said the Health Department has agreed to conduct free Covid-19 tests for students and teachers after the reopening of schools. "Other demands, including health insurance, needs to be discussed with the Chief Minister," said an official source from the department.

The department is conducting meetings with all stakeholders on the issue. The commissioner will prepare a report and the same will be submitted to the Chief Minister for a final decision.