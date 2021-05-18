Probationary PSI succumbs to Covid-19

She had joined DK Police on January 11, 2021 and was on leave following her pregnancy

  May 18 2021
  • updated: May 18 2021, 14:32 ist
Probationary PSI Sharmili attached to Dakshina Kannada police succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

She was 24 and was a native of Kolar. She passed away at RM Jalappa Hospital in Kolar. She was seven months pregnant. She was not vaccinated following her pregnancy, said DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane.

She had joined DK Police on January 11, 2021 and was on leave following her pregnancy. She was admitted to hospital in Kolar on May 2 following a positive Covid-19 test.

