Probationary PSI succumbs to Covid-19

Probationary PSI Sharmili attached to Dakshina Kannada police succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday.
She was 24 and was a native of Kolar. She passed away at RM Jalappa Hospital in Kolar. She was seven months pregnant. She was not vaccinated following her pregnancy, said DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane.
She had joined DK Police on January 11, 2021 and was on leave following her pregnancy. She was admitted to hospital in Kolar on May 2 following a positive Covid-19 test.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza
Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals
'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment
All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict
Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?
Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast
Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global