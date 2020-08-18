Probe will unearth link of any organisation with Bengaluru violence: Shettar

In the wake of the demand for a ban on Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other organisations with regard to recent violence at DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday stated that the government would take a suitable decision after collecting evidences through a thorough probe.

"Required preparations have to be made before taking any decision. An investigation from all angles is going on into the matter of violence in Bengaluru, and the link of any organisation including the SDPI is being checked. All the details would be out at the earliest," he said.

A thorough discussion was also held on how to recover the loss caused due to damage of properties during the violence, he noted.

On the Ganesh festival, Shettar also sought the co-operation of the people in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi as per the guidelines issued by the government, as a precaution to check the spread of Covid-19 infection.

"The government has not asked people not to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, but some restrictions are put on community celebrations. Idols can be installed at houses and temples, but not on roads or junctions. This measure is to prevent crowding in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. People should co-operate in such situations. Though hotels are allowed to open, not many people are going there," he added.