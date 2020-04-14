'Problems of tobacco growers to be solved'

District In-charge and Cooperation Minister S T Somasekhar said that the problems of tobacco growers, in the wake of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus or Covid-19 scare, will be solved soon.

Addressing a meeting of officials in Hunsur on Tuesday, he said, “A meeting will be held on Wednesday in Mysuru city, to discuss the problems of tobacco growers, as they are not able to harvest and sell their produce, and a proposal would be submitted in this regard to the Union government.”

He said, “All stakeholders, farmers and buyers, MLAs and MPs of the region will be invited for the meeting. The decisions and suggestions from the meeting will be communicated to Chief Minister

B S Yediyurappa.”

“Four MPs and six MLAs of the tobacco growing areas of Mysuru region and Tobacco Board officials will attend a meeting with the CM. The decisions of the CM’s meeting will be communicated to the Union government,” the minister said.

In reply to a question, Somasekhar said, “As the nationwide lockdown has been extended up to May 3, the guidelines will be followed and implemented strictly across the district.”

He expressed satisfaction with the way in which the lockdown has been enforced in Mysuru district, so far.

“There are a few problems in distribution of monthly ration to cardholders, under the Food and Civil Supplies department. The glitches will be eased and steps will be taken to facilitate the supply of ration to each beneficiary family,” he said.

“Mango crop has reached the harvest season. As the lockdown will affect mango transportation and sales, a meeting of traders will be convened in Bengaluru in a couple of days and steps will be taken to ensure smooth transportation of the fruit,” he said.

“Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has already instructed private doctors to open their clinics to cater to the healthcare needs of the people. Officials of the departments and boards concerned have been asked to ensure proper supply of drinking water, as it is summer season,” he said.

MLA H P Manjunath, ex-minister A H Vishwanath, DC Abhiram G Sankar, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Mishra and Assistant Commissioner B N Veena were present.