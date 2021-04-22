Programme to give police personnel get hot, nutritious food flagged off

Amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases and stricter restrictions imposed by the state government, an arrangement for supplying hot and nutritious meals to police personnel was flagged off on the premises of City Armed Reserve on Wednesday.

The hot mid-day food has come as a boon to all those bachelors hailing from North Karnataka and are discharging their duties in Mangaluru. With the stricter rules, the police personnel are unable to sit and have lunch in hotels and restaurants.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that food will be provided to at least 250 to 300 personnel and will be served from 11 am to 3 pm. Out of 2,000-odd police personnel, more than 1,000 personnel hail from North Karnataka, he told mediapersons.

“There are many single police personnel serving in the department. Owing to the surge in Covid cases, many have sent their aged parents to their native villages as a precautionary measure. As a result, many personnel are dependent on the hotels for food. Since only takeaway services are provided at the hotels and restaurants, the police personnel are unable to sit and have food. Hence this facility was arranged on the premises of city armed reserve. In case of necessity, arrangements will be made to supply food even at night,” the Commissioner said.

A few of the police personnel and Home Guards have volunteered to prepare the food.

“We will continue the initiative as long as possible. At present, the expenses will be borne by us. Four to five separate counters will be set up to serve the food, to ensure that there is no crowding while serving the food,” he explained.

Recalling the problems faced by the police personnel in getting food during the pandemic a year ago, Police Constable Manjunath said, “Many a time, we had to skip meals in the noon and cook food only after reaching home at 1 am. The canteen facility will benefit us”.

Covid protocols

The Commissioner directed all police stations to adhere to Covid-19 protocols. The visitors can visit the Commissioner’s office between 1 pm and 2 pm. A 'shamiyana' was put up outside the commissioner’s office.

Visitors will be screened for body temperature before they are allowed to enter the office. Drinking water facility has be provided, along with sanitisers, he added.