Prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu today

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has issued prohibitory orders effective on December 6 from 6 am till 12 midnight.

Section 144 is imposed as a precautionary measure as December 6 marks the day of demolition of Babri Masjid.

No meetings, functions and processions can be carried out except for pre-scheduled marriages and other auspicious functions, weekly shandy, government programmes, religious rituals in temples, churches and mosques.

Organising public events, political meetings, speeches, jatha, dharna, protests, road blocks and picketing are totally prohibited. Also, observing victory procession or black day, bursting firecrackers, wearing black colour in protest, displaying black flags or provocative placards, distributing handbills with provocative messages on it, pasting stickers or posters in public or in vehicles with provocative messages on them, are also banned.

Formation of mobs, carrying sharp edged weapons or arms in public, expect for the security personnel on government duty, are prohibited, an order issued by the deputy commissioner has said.