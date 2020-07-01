Prohibitory orders from 6 pm in Mysuru from Friday

Prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 pm in Mysuru city from Friday as the risks of the spread of Covid-19 seem to be increasing, since a couple of weeks. Besides, Rs 200 in the city and Rs 100 in rural areas would be imposed on those, who come out without wearing masks.

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar announced this after holding a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, officials of the Police, Health and other departments, at the new DC’s office on Bannur Road here, on Wednesday. If people should reach their respective homes, by 6 pm, the shops need to be shut by 5.30 pm.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

It has to be recalled that only a couple of days ago, on June 29, Police Commissioner Chandragupta had issued a notification, stating that the Prohibitory Orders would be in force from 8 pm to 5 am on the next day, and there will be complete lockdown on Sundays, up to August 2.

The people of Mysuru district celebrated, a bit too early, on May 15, when Covid-19 cases were nil, after all 90 patients, till then, were discharged. The first case, Patient (P) 20 was reported on March 21. Since Unlock 1.0, there have been more confirmed cases of Covid-19. For a couple of weeks, there has been an increase in detection. There have been three deaths, related to Covid-19, till Monday night.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 1

Somasekhar, also District In-charge Minister said, "All shops and other business establishments, except essential services, should be closed by 6 pm. As Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the Mysuru district, people should cooperate with the district administration. They should maintain social distance."

"If people still crowd at public places, they will be penalised. The decision has been taken as severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms are leading to more and more Covid-19 positive cases, of late,” he said.

Screening has been beefed up at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), as many people visit the yard, for either selling their products or to buy them, the minister said.

He said, "The government has decided to subject police personnel above the age of 55, especially those suffering from various health issues, to Covid tests, as a precautionary measure."