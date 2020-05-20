Project to flow Bengaluru’s treated water to Magadi, Nelamangala soon 

Minister for Minor Irrigation J C Madhuswamy on Wednesday said that the government would implement a project to flow treated water to Nelamangala and Magadi.

He was speaking after inspecting pump house of the K C Valley project at S Agrahara and Jannaghatta tanks here.

He said,” About 18 tmc sewage water is available in Bengaluru which may be treated for reuse. Only about 4 tmc of water is being used at present. The government will implement a project to flow the treated water to Nelamangala and Magadi.”

The Minister sought farmers’ cooperation in filling tanks in the region with K C Valley project water.

“In the first phase, 126 tanks will be filled with water, while in the second phase 137 tanks will receive water. The water flow was affected as farmers were drawing water illegally. The problems have been solved. Farmers should cooperate so that water reaches all tanks in the taluk,” he said.

The project was implemented to revive ground water in the region. About 400 MLD water should have flowed by now. The required quantity of water would reach all tanks by September, he said.

“The officials claim that check dams in the areas identified for the flow of the project water are unscientific. I can’t buy such versions. Check dams have been constructed so store rain water. The government can’t tolerate efforts to dismantle the check dams,” he clarified.

“Valve will be fixed at all check dams so that the water flows smoothly. Water in the check dams will be stored after all tanks in the region are filled with water,” he said.

MP S Muniswamy, MLCs R Chowda Reddy, Y A Narayana Swamy, Zilla Panchayat president C S Venkatesh, deputy commissioner C Satyabhama, assistant commissioner Somashekhar and tahsildar Shobitha were present.

Attempt to gherao Madhuswamy

Members of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene attempted to gherao Madhuswamy for using certain words against them for seeking measures to clear encroachments of tanks.

The women objected the use of certain words by the Minister which led to an argument. Madhuswamy lost cool and directed the police to take away the women.

Situation turned tense as the women began an argument with the police. However, they were taken away later from the place.