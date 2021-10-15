Property dispute claims three lives in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 15 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 00:52 ist
The residence of Alemada Sagar Somaiah in Kiruguru. Credit: DH Photo

Two people were shot dead while another ended his life by suicide over a property dispute in Kiruguru, Gonikoppa on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Yashoda (44) and Madhu Muttappa (39). Sagar Somaiah (50) ended his life after he shot dead the other two. Madhu died at the spot while Yashoda breathed her last on the way to the hospital. 

On Friday, when Madhu Muttappa was harvesting areca on his farm. Sagar, in a fit of rage, rushed to open fire at Madhu. When Sagar’s wife Yashoda objected, he shot at her. He drove a tractor to the farm of Madhu and opened fire at Madhu killing him on the spot. Later, Sagar jumped into the lake and ended his life.

A case has been registered.

