Property dispute claims three lives in Kodagu

Two people were shot dead while another ended his life by suicide over a property dispute in Kiruguru, Gonikoppa on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Yashoda (44) and Madhu Muttappa (39). Sagar Somaiah (50) ended his life after he shot dead the other two. Madhu died at the spot while Yashoda breathed her last on the way to the hospital.

It is said that there were frequent quarrels between Sagar Somaiah and his close relative Madhu Muttappa, over the property.

On Friday, when Madhu Muttappa was harvesting areca on his farm. Sagar, in a fit of rage, rushed to open fire at Madhu. When Sagar’s wife Yashoda objected, he shot at her. He drove a tractor to the farm of Madhu and opened fire at Madhu killing him on the spot. Later, Sagar jumped into the lake and ended his life.

A case has been registered.

