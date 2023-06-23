Property dispute: Three of a family end lives in Chamarajanagar

Three of a family ended their lives by hanging, at Bedarapura village, in Chamarajanagar taluk, on Friday. Property dispute is said to be the reason behind the suicides.

Mahadevaswamy (45), a farmer, his wife Savitha (36) and daughter Sinchana (14) are the deceased.

According to police, they have left a death note before taking the extreme step. The names of Mahadevaswamy's mother, two elder sisters and their husbands have been mentioned in the note.

It is said that Mahadevaswamy had a property dispute with his two sisters. The sisters approached the court and the case was resolved recently. The Court had issued a verdict announcing that the property should be shared equally between the four people. Mahadevaswamy and his family were upset over the court’s verdict.

The Mahadevaswamy couple had two daughters. Elder daughter Sahana was studying college living in her grandparents house. The couple lived with their younger daughter in their Bedarapura house.

The trio died by suicide by hanging at their house on Thursday night. The incident came to light when the neighbours noticed this on Friday morning.

Chamarajanagar rural police have lodged a complaint and a probe has been initiated.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu said, "Three of a family have died of suicide. The bodies were found hanging in the house. A death note was also found. A case has been registered. The probe will be conducted based on the post mortem report, Sahu said.