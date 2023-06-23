Property squabble ends in 3 suicides in Chamarajanagar

Property dispute: Three of a family end lives in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar rural police have lodged a complaint and a probe has been initiated.

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jun 23 2023, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 21:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three of a family ended their lives by hanging, at Bedarapura village, in Chamarajanagar taluk, on Friday. Property dispute is said to be the reason behind the suicides.

Mahadevaswamy (45), a farmer, his wife Savitha (36) and daughter Sinchana (14) are the deceased.

According to police, they have left a death note before taking the extreme step. The names of Mahadevaswamy's mother, two elder sisters and their husbands have been mentioned in the note.

It is said that Mahadevaswamy had a property dispute with his two sisters. The sisters approached the court and the case was resolved recently. The Court had issued a verdict announcing that the property should be shared equally between the four people. Mahadevaswamy and his family were upset over the court’s verdict.

Read | Bengaluru man ends life over wife's friendship with colleague

The Mahadevaswamy couple had two daughters. Elder daughter Sahana was studying college living in her grandparents house. The couple lived with their younger daughter in their Bedarapura house.

The trio died by suicide by hanging at their house on Thursday night. The incident came to light when the neighbours noticed this on Friday morning.

Chamarajanagar rural police have lodged a complaint and a probe has been initiated.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu said, "Three of a family have died of suicide. The bodies were found hanging in the house. A death note was also found. A case has been registered. The probe will be conducted based on the post mortem report, Sahu said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Suicide
Crime
Chamarajanagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

 