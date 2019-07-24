Property fraud: CBI told not to act on 'dummy bidder'

The Supreme Court has restrained the CBI and other authorities from taking any coercive action against one Narayanamurthy, who has been convicted and sentenced to three years in jail, in a case related to fraudulent auctioning of property of 10 acres worth Rs 8.5 crores of former 'Maharaja of Mysore' for a meager amount of Rs 21 lakhs in 1995.

The properties were located adjacent to Zoo Garden, Mysuru, and belonged to the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadeyar, who is the lineal descendant of the former Maharaja of Mysore, and had dues to an amount of Rs 7.51 crores to the Income Tax Department towards the arrears of taxes.

Srikantadatta had written to then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh against the I-T officers for under-valuing properties worth crores, which led to the CBI to register an FIR on February 5, 1996, against several persons including the public servants.

A bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Surya Kant issued notice to the CBI on a special leave petition filed by advocate Sanjay M Nuli on behalf of petitioner Narayanamurthy.

The petitioner challenged the Karnataka High Court's judgement of April 3, 2019, which confirmed the trial court's order of conviction and sentence of three years imprisonment against him for acting as “dummy bidder” during the auctioning of properties on October 20, 1995.

After admitting his appeal for consideration, the top court directed, “No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner in the meantime.” The court granted him exemption from surrender.

In his petition, the petitioner contended there was nothing on record to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Even the said public auction was subsequently set aside by the Commissioner of Income Tax, he said.

He also claimed that there were no materials to prove that he had either participated in the commission of the crime as alleged against him in the chargesheet or that he was one of the dummy bidders or that he was working under Shyam Prasad Badekila (since deceased) in his chartered accountant’s profession.

The petitioner also contended that the offences of cheating and forgery were not made against him because he had no intention or motive to participate in the auction or to cheat the Income Tax Department and that there was no evidence to prove that he received any commission or consideration for it and no witness had identified him of having participated in the auction.