Proposal for developing three islands in Mangaluru sent to government: MLA

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said that a proposal for the development of three kudru (islands) in his constituency has been submitted to the government for approval.

The proposal has been prepared after consulting the stakeholders and was sent to the government through the deputy commissioner, he said during a stakeholders workshop and conclave organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day, by the district administration and Dakshina Kannada Tourism Development Committee on Monday.

He said there are plans to develop atleast one kudru through government funding and the remaining through PPP mode. The discussions are still underway.

The 135-acre land earmarked for the International Convention Centre and golf course at Bengre should be protected from encroachment, by fencing around the said land. There is a need to work on how to engage a visitor to Mangaluru for a day or for atleast few hours, he said.

Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman Ravishankar Mijar said “we have failed to showcase our potentials. At the same time, the infrastructure too needs to be developed to promote tourism. An investors meet should be convened to showcase the ample of opportunities available for investment in the tourism sector at the earliest." This in turn would help in getting investments, he felt.

The MUDA is engaged in the beautification of Mangaluru under the theme Green Mangaluru. Efforts are being made to develop parks and riverbeds and lakes in the city.

Stating that Covid-19 pandemic has hit the tourism sector, Mijar said there is a need to to give a boost to the industry through investments.

Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde said that though Karnataka is blessed with a 320-km long coastline, we have failed in developing it as per expectations. As a result, the tourism sector failed to contribute to the treasury of the government.

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara said that there is a need to identify unexplored tourist spots in the district. There is a need to simplify various guidelines to promote tourism.

Further, he said that there are plans to develop fishing harbours and jetties in Mangaluru. Work on the master plan at a cost of Rs 380 crore is being implemented at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, to provide facilities for the visiting devotees.

In his introductory remarks, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that there is a need to identify deficiency on why the coastal district failed to find its place in the tourism map and work towards finding solutions to the problems bothering the sector. Nature trails, trekking trails in Belthangady, Sullia and Puttur need to be publicised.

He called upon the people to behave responsibly by adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

An official teaser on tourism in Dakshina Kannada prepared by Nisarga Advertising and Event planning was released on the occasion.

