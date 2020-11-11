Proposal to set up authority for fisheries development

The fishermen leaders and stakeholders decided to submit a proposal to government for creating comprehensive coastal and fisheries development authority at a meeting held at Fisheries College on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Fisheries College Dean Dr A Senthil Vel. The authority will comprise Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, NMPT chairman, CRZ department secretary, fisheries department secretary, director, Fisheries College dean, Forest department director and nominated fishermen leaders as members.

The proposal on setting up of an authority, along with the problems faced by fishermen, will be submitted to government within a week, Dr Senthil Vel said. Fishermen raised the issue of the need to take up dredging, development of wharf, control of pollution and solving the row over major ports and fishermen.

They also demanded facilities for fishermen on the model of farmers, facilities for stocking of the fish and markets.

The fishermen leaders and stake holders hoped that the chief minister would announce the setting up of Fisheries University in Mangaluru during World Fisheries Day observed on November 21.