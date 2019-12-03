Protest against delay in flyover construction

A huge protest rally was organised by public in Kundapura against Navyug Construction over the delay in the construction of the flyover and underpass near Shastri Circle and Koteshwar.

The protesters, who gathered in large numbers under the aegis of Rastriya Heddari Horata Samiti, charged that the company is playing with the lives of people as the entire area has become an accident zone due to incomplete work.

Former minister Jayapraksah Hegde said that the voice of the people should be heard in New Delhi.

The estimated cost of the flyover is Rs 22. 24 crore.

Prathap Shetty of the Horata Samiti alleged that there is no value for the order given by the assistant commissioner’s court. The Samiti welcomes the decision by the district administration to shut down the toll collection if the company fails to complete work before the deadline. There is a need form a separate committee under the leadership of the DC to look into the progress of the work, he demanded.

Horata Samiti president Kenchanur Somashekar Shetty alleged that the work is executed without any supervision.

Unscientific work

Advocate Gopalkrishna Shetty Shiriyar charged that unscientific works on national highway have resulted in several accidents and loss of lives. Barricades have been put up in violation of law. There is no facility for street lights in the area, he alleged.

Assistant commissioner K Raju, who arrived at the spot, questioned the NHAI officials and Navyug Company representatives to clearly mention the date of completing their work. They said that they will complete all the pending works by March 31, 2020.

The AC said if they fail to meet the deadline, toll collection will be stopped from March 31, 2020. The case registered under Section 133 in AC court will be continued and an enquiry will be held. If the charges are proved, the convicts will be punished, he warned.