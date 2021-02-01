Protest against hike in petrol, diesel price in Mandya

Condemning the rise in price of petrol, diesel and essential commodities, members of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) staged a protest near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mandya on Monday.

Pointing out that the government has stopped disbursing scholarships to students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities, the protesters urged for its released immediately. "The amendment to the farm laws should be cancelled. The government is privatising all industries to cancel reservation and is trying to lure the people in the name of religion," they said.

Based on Justice Nagmohandas report, reservation of SC/STs should be increased to 20% and 10% respectively, they stressed.

By implementing Anti-cow Slaughter Law, the government has created a lot of problems to farmers. Lakhs of people will become unemployed. In the name of cow protection, the government is meting out injustice to Dalits, Muslims and Christians. The laws should be withdrawn immediately, they urged.

By amending labour laws, the working hours are increased from eight to 12 hours. This should be withdrawn and the pension to senior citizens should be released soon, they demanded.