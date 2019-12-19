Protest in Mysuru against CAA

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 19 2019, 21:16pm ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2019, 21:16pm ist

Amidst City Police Commissioner K T Balakrishan ordered Section 144 of CrPC, a section of people staged a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in the city on Thursday.

The members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and others staged a protest at Milad Baga, here.

Later, the protestors, including S R Hiremath and Chandrashekar Meti, discussed with the Police Commissioner requesting to allow protest. A few people also stage protest against the Police for denying to allow protest. 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Citizenship Act
SDPI
Section 144
Comments (+)
 