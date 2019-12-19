Protest in Mysuru against CAA

Amidst City Police Commissioner K T Balakrishan ordered Section 144 of CrPC, a section of people staged a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in the city on Thursday.

The members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and others staged a protest at Milad Baga, here.

Later, the protestors, including S R Hiremath and Chandrashekar Meti, discussed with the Police Commissioner requesting to allow protest. A few people also stage protest against the Police for denying to allow protest.