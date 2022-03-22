Protest rally against Surathkal toll begins

The members of Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi and like minded organisations staged a protest rally demanding the removal of toll plaza at Surathkal on NH 66, on Tuesday.

The foot march has commenced from Hejamady and will culminate at Surathkal toll gate at 1 pm. The distance between Hejamady and Surathkal toll plazas is 9-km. The protesters shouted slogans demanding the closure of toll plaza at Surathkal.

Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla in a statement on Monday had said that elected representatives and government have been making false promises about the closure of the toll plaza at Surathkal for the last six years.

Though the Union Transport Minister Nithin Gadkari recently promised to shift the toll plaza inside the New Mangalore Port Authority premises, the Ministry has not issued any official order yet.

The samithi had earlier planned the padayatra on March 15 which was to be postponed after prohibitory orders were clamped in view of the High Court judgment on the Hijab controversy.

