Protest rally against Surathkal toll begins

Protest rally against Surathkal toll begins

The foot march has commenced from Hejamady and will culminate at Surathkal toll gate at 1 pm

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 22 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 15:19 ist
Members of various organsations have commenced protest rally against Surathkal toll plaza from Hejamady. Credit: DH Photo

The members of Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi and like minded organisations staged a protest rally demanding the removal of toll plaza at Surathkal on NH 66, on Tuesday. 

The foot march has commenced from Hejamady and will culminate at Surathkal toll gate at 1 pm. The distance  between Hejamady and Surathkal toll plazas is 9-km. The protesters  shouted slogans demanding the closure of toll plaza at Surathkal.

Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla in a statement on Monday had said that elected representatives and government have been making false promises about the closure of the  toll plaza at Surathkal for the last six years.

Though the Union Transport Minister Nithin Gadkari recently promised  to shift the toll  plaza inside the New Mangalore Port Authority premises, the Ministry has not issued any official order yet.

The samithi had earlier planned the padayatra on March 15 which was to be postponed after prohibitory orders were clamped in view of the High Court judgment on the Hijab controversy.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News
Surathkal toll gate

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

 