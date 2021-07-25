Protest staged against pontiffs' 'involvement' in politics

The members of Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum (KSBCAF) staged a protest against the pontiffs for involvement in political matters.

The members led by its president K S Shivaramu wore saffron cloths and staged a protest near the district court complex in Mysuru on Sunday. The protesters ridiculed the seers for backing Chief Minister B S Yedyurappa and lobbying for his continuation as the CM.

Urging the seers to wear Khadi Shivaramu said, "Saffron attire has its own significance in Indian culture and it is not right for the seers to be involved in politics."

He demanded the government to nationalise the wealth of mutts.