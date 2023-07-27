Protest staged outside Mangaluru hospital after patient in coma stage succumbs

Members of Vishwakarma community under the aegis of DYFI staged a protest attributing the death of 36-year-old Shilpa Acharya due to medical negligence at A J hospital premises on Wednesday.

Shilpa Acharya from Venur in Beltangady taluk, due for delivery, was admitted to A J hospital on July 2.

"However during delivery Shilpa slipped into coma stage and was declared dead on Tuesday afternoon," informed Shilpa's husband Pradeep D. He told mediapersons that negligence by doctors had resulted in the death of his wife Shilpa.

Pradeep also had filed a complaint against A J Hospital in Kadri police station. The protestor demanded against the erring doctors and compensation for the family of Shilpa. The protestors later withdrew their agitation after the district administration promised an enquiry by a committee of experts and action against the erring doctors.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Kishore Kumar said a team of five experts will be set up. The committee will go through the details of medical care provided to Shilpa and submit a report to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner. DYFI District Secretary Santosh Bajal said compensation should be released to Shilpa's family and action should be initiated to ensure that such cases of medical negligence are not repeated.

"It should be ensured that Private hospitals and medical colleges strictly adhere to the guidelines under Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act. Hospital's Medical Director refused to comment about the death of Shilpa due to medical negligence.