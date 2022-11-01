Protesters shout slogans against MLA, government during Rajyotsava

Demanding the arrest of an estate owner and his son who are accused of assaulting a Dalit labourer's family members the members of Dalit Sanghatanegala Okkuta shouted slogans against the MLA and district administration during Rajyotsava procession in Chikkamagaluru, on Tuesday.
The members are on an indefinite protest at Azad Park in Chikkamagaluru. The police took the protesters into custody.
The Dalit labourer and his family were illegally confining them to a room at Hunasehallipura.
Meanwhile, an indefinite protest by the members has entered its sixth day.
As the Rajyotsava procession passed, the protesters shouted slogans against the state government, district administration, and the MLA. The protesters were taken away in the police vehicle. Even shamiyana and other public addressing systems from the spot were also taken away by the police.
A few protesters who reached the district ground where Rajyotsava was held also shouted slogans and were taken into custody by the police. Condemning the action of the police, a few staged a protest at Azad Park Circle.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes
Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women
Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym
India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer
Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter
DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'
Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China
Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets