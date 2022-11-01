Protesters shout slogans against MLA, government during Rajyotsava

Demanding the arrest of an estate owner and his son who are accused of assaulting a Dalit labourer's family members the members of Dalit Sanghatanegala Okkuta shouted slogans against the MLA and district administration during Rajyotsava procession in Chikkamagaluru, on Tuesday.

The members are on an indefinite protest at Azad Park in Chikkamagaluru. The police took the protesters into custody.

The Dalit labourer and his family were illegally confining them to a room at Hunasehallipura.

Meanwhile, an indefinite protest by the members has entered its sixth day.

As the Rajyotsava procession passed, the protesters shouted slogans against the state government, district administration, and the MLA. The protesters were taken away in the police vehicle. Even shamiyana and other public addressing systems from the spot were also taken away by the police.

A few protesters who reached the district ground where Rajyotsava was held also shouted slogans and were taken into custody by the police. Condemning the action of the police, a few staged a protest at Azad Park Circle.