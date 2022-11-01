Protesters shout slogans against govt during Rajyotsava

Protesters shout slogans against MLA, government during Rajyotsava

The members are on an indefinite protest at Azad Park in Chikkamagaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Nov 01 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 16:44 ist
Protesters under the aegis of Dalit Sanghatanegala Okkuta stage a protest by shouting slogans in Chikkamagaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Demanding the arrest of an estate owner and his son who are accused of assaulting a Dalit labourer's family members the members of Dalit Sanghatanegala Okkuta shouted slogans against the MLA and district administration during Rajyotsava procession in Chikkamagaluru, on Tuesday.

The members are on an indefinite protest at Azad Park in Chikkamagaluru. The police took the protesters into custody.

The Dalit labourer and his family were illegally confining them to a room at Hunasehallipura.

Meanwhile, an indefinite protest by the members has entered its sixth day.

As the Rajyotsava procession passed, the protesters shouted slogans against the state government, district administration, and the MLA. The protesters were taken away in the police vehicle. Even shamiyana and other public addressing systems from the spot were also taken away by the police.

A few protesters who reached the district ground where Rajyotsava was held also shouted slogans and were taken into custody by the police. Condemning the action of the police, a few staged a protest at Azad Park Circle.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 