Protesters want Centre to repeal CAA

Hundreds of Muslims staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after Friday prayers at the Idgah Maidan in the city on Friday.

Police had deployed heavy security around the Idgah Maidan following a tip-off that Muslims would take out a protest march to the DC’s office after Friday prayers despite Prohibitory Orders being in force in Mandya city. As the police had not permitted the procession, Muslims staged a protest at the Maidan itself.

They had erected red-coloured flex boards that read ‘Reject. We reject CAA and NRC’ and offered prayers in front of them. Some were seen protesting symbolically, by wearing black bands on their arms and taking part in the prayers. They stated that the CAA is harmful to Muslims and should be repealed. They raised slogans for India and against the Union government.

Learning about the protest, Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh arrived at the Idgah Maidan. The community leaders presented a memorandum to the DC. “The memorandum will be sent to the office of the President of India. The community can stage a peaceful protest," he appealed.

The representatives of CITU, CPIM, and DSS were present. Police security was beefed up and supervised by Superintendent of Police K Parashuram.