Protesters wave black flag at K'taka CM BSY’s convoy

Protesters wave black flag at Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa’s convoy

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Malavalli (Mandya dist),
  • Nov 26 2020, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 22:40 ist
Members of Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane wave black flags at Chief Minister's convoy at Malavalli, Mandya district on Thursday. Credit: DH.

Members of Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane displayed black flag at the car of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa near Anantha Ram Circle in Malavalli town on Thursday afternoon.

The members, who staged a protest near the circle, raised slogans against the state and Union governments for their anti-people policies and displayed black flag to the CM's car and his convoy.

The Chief Minister, who was at Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday and Thursday to launch several projects, returned to Bengaluru by car, as the helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

protest
Mandya
B S Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

 