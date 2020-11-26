Protesters wave black flag at Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa’s convoy

Members of Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane displayed black flag at the car of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa near Anantha Ram Circle in Malavalli town on Thursday afternoon.

The members, who staged a protest near the circle, raised slogans against the state and Union governments for their anti-people policies and displayed black flag to the CM's car and his convoy.

The Chief Minister, who was at Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday and Thursday to launch several projects, returned to Bengaluru by car, as the helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather.