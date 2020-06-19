Protests against China, Chinese products in Hubbali

Burning the Chinese flag and portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping, advocates under the banner of Rashtra Rakshana Vedike urged the Union Government to declare China as an enemy country and launch a full-fledged military operation against it, if talks and other peaceful methods failed.

"So far, China indirectly conspired against India, by supporting Pakistan. Now, it has directly entered into a clash with India in Eastern Ladakh. This is the high time for retaliation, and all Indians are with it. If a war is declared against China, most of the countries, except Pakistan, will support India," opined the Vedike convener Ashok Anwekar.

Staging a protest in front of the new court complex at Vidyanagar in Hubballi on Friday, raising slogans and displaying the tricolour, advocates also called upon people to uninstall Chinese apps from their phones, and to boycott all China-made material, to stagger China's economy.

"China may be considered more advanced than us, but Indians are mentally very strong, and victory always favours the truth. Just like the country started making manufacturing material required for COVID-19 testing and treatment in such a short time, Indians, if united, can prepare all Indian-made products in a short span of time, and teach China a fitting lesson," Anwekar noted.

Hubballi Bar Association General Secretary Guru Hiremath stated that "If our can soldiers face China in border areas, Indians should join hands in their fight against China by boycotting Chinese products.

Advocate R G Matti observed that China has violated its 1962 agreement with India.

Prakash Hanasi, Suresh Jituri, Sadanand Dodmani, and others took part in the protest.