Provisional online degree certificates for RGUHS students

The students, studying in the colleges affiliating to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) can get their provisional degree certificates online.

In a first-of-its-kind move, RGUHS has launched this facility for the benefit of students. Now, the students can apply and get provisional degree certificates and avoid coming to the university office physically.

Every year, the university issues over 26,000 to 30,000 provisional certificates of various final year degree and diploma courses, including MBBS, BDS, Nursing and Allied Health Sciences.

To get the certificates, the students can visit the university website and submit their applications.