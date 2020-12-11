PSI died by suicide due to depression: Probe report

Arsikere DySP Nagesh said, PSI Kiran Kumar, died of suicide, succumbing to pressure, in connection with the murder incidents and rising crime in Channarayapatna, Hassan district. Nagesh, who led the probe into the suicide case of Kiran Kumar, submitted a report to SP R Srinivas Gowda on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said, the sub-inspector died by hanging on July 31, at his house.

As a double murder and several crime incidents were reported in Channarayapatna town, he went into mental stress, on how to face the higher officials. He had received 52 calls on that particular day, from political leaders, party workers, journalists and others in connection with the case. There were threats of protests, if the accused were not arrested soon. All this forced Kiran to take the extreme step, he said.