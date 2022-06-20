PSI exam scam: CID police nab ex-soldier

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials on Monday arrested an ex-soldier in connection with the rigging of PSI examination. The arrested is Vishwanath Thimmappa Mane, a resident of Sarur village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district.

The CID sources said they collected information about Vishwanath using bluetooth devise while writing examination at a centre set up at Nobel school in the city.

Rudragouda Patil who is one of the main suspects in the scam is said to have helped him to commit malpractice in the examination. The CID police who arrested the police officers and the personnel so far has arrested the ex-soldier for the first time.