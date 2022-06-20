PSI exam scam: CID police nab ex-soldier

PSI exam scam: CID police arrest ex-soldier

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 20 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 23:45 ist
Ex-soldier Vishwanath Thimmappa Mane. Credit: Special arrangement

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials on Monday arrested an ex-soldier in connection with the rigging of PSI examination. The arrested is Vishwanath Thimmappa Mane, a resident of Sarur village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district.

Rudragouda Patil who is one of the main suspects in the scam is said to have helped him to commit malpractice in the examination. The CID police who arrested the police officers and the personnel so far has arrested the ex-soldier for the first time.

