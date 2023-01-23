PSI exam scam kingpin surrenders before K’buragi court

PSI exam scam kingpin surrenders before Kalaburagi court

He had escaped from the CID sleuths during their visit to his house on the night of January 19 2022

DHNS
Kalaburagi,
  Jan 23 2023
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 06:42 ist
The prime accused in PSI recruitment scam R D Patil surrenders before the court in Kalaburagi on Monday. Credit: Special Arrangement

The prime accused in PSI recruitment scam R D Patil, who had been absconding ever since the irregularities in the SI job exam exam came to light, last year, has surrendered before the 5th additional and JMFC court here on Monday. Patil was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. 

He had escaped from the CID sleuths during their visit to his house on the night of January 19 2022.

The probe agency had lodged a complaint in this regard at Ashok Nagar police station here. 

The Ashok Nagar police had sought the custody of Patil for interrogation soon after he surrendered before the court along with his advocates.

But, the in-charge judge Dastagirsab Abdul Razaq has rejected their plea.

Therefore, the prime accused was sent to the Central prison. 

The CID investigating officer Prakash Rathod had served a fifth notice on Patil to appear before him for interrogation on Monday. Patil had no options but to surrender before the court

Kalaburagi
Karnataka News
PSI Exam

