PSI job scam: First-rank holder arrested

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 27 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 05:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday arrested Rachana Hanumanth (24), a resident of Basavana Bagewadi, and the first rank holder in women’s category in the PSI recruitment exam.

She is accused of securing the first rank illegally. She was at large for the last three months. The CID sleuths detained her near Hirolli check post near Maharashtra border in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district. She was produced before the JMFC court, according to the police. She was taken to Bengaluru as a case is registered against her there. 

PSI scam
CID
Karnataka
Karnataka News

