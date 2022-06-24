PSI recruitment re-exam to be conducted after probe

PSI recruitment re-examination to be conducted after probe

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jun 24 2022, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 20:25 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnendra. Credit: DH Photo

Home Minister Araga Jnendra said the date of PSI recruitment re-examination will be fixed after the completion of the ongoing probe into the scam.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, he said the CID has complete authority over the probe into the PSI recruitment scam and there may be pressure from various persons but they have been given supreme power. He also claimed that the government is determined to teach a lesson to all those who are part of the scam. "We will change people's mindset that only people with money will be selected for police sub-inspector posts through an unbiased probe." 

He said the investigation team will not interrogate anyone without proper evidence. But if they get evidence, suspects will be interrogated without fail. Police officers had been quizzed in this regard. So, the probe team has complete freedom in this regard, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PSI
PSI scam
PSI Exam
Karnataka
araga jnanendra

What's Brewing

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

 