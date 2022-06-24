PSI recruitment re-examination to be conducted after probe

Home Minister Araga Jnendra said the date of PSI recruitment re-examination will be fixed after the completion of the ongoing probe into the scam.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, he said the CID has complete authority over the probe into the PSI recruitment scam and there may be pressure from various persons but they have been given supreme power. He also claimed that the government is determined to teach a lesson to all those who are part of the scam. "We will change people's mindset that only people with money will be selected for police sub-inspector posts through an unbiased probe."

He said the investigation team will not interrogate anyone without proper evidence. But if they get evidence, suspects will be interrogated without fail. Police officers had been quizzed in this regard. So, the probe team has complete freedom in this regard, he said.