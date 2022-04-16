PSI recruitment scam: Six more arrested

The number of arrested in the PSI recruitment scam went up to seven with the CID nabbing two more candidates, three room invigilators and a jail warden on Saturday.

The arrested are K Praveen Kumar, a candidate from Raichur, Aruna Patil of Kalaburagi, Chetana Nandagaon, a jail warden at Raichur and Jnanajyothi English Medium School teachers Suma, Siddamma and Savitri who worked as invigilators in the examination centre. Veeresh Nidagunda, the first accused, has already been arrested.

The six accused who were taken into custody by CID on Friday were produced before the third JMFC Court on Saturday evening. The judge who heard the case till 7 pm, remanded the accused to three-day police custody from Monday (April 18).

An advocate appearing for CID appealed to the judge to grant police custody for the accused to continue the probe. Objecting to it, the lawyer for the accused argued that the court should remand them in the judicial custody as the inquiry has already completed.

Veeresh who was arrested earlier was also produced before the court. He was remanded in judicial custody as the court was informed that the inquiry is over.

Jnana Jyothi English Medium School on Gokul road of Kalaburagi city was one of the centres where PSI recruitment examination was held in last October. Veeresh who appeared for the examination had answered only 21 questions on his OMR sheet leaving others blank. The photocopy of his OMR sheet which was obtained from the recruitment cell showed that he answered all the questions.

A CID team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Bhat, Dy SPs S V Patil and Prakash Rathod are investigating the scam for the past 14 days.